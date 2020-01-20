|
|
Hannah W. Amadio, age 97, of Media, died January 18, in Riddle
Memorial Hospital. Wife of the late Blaine S. Amadio. Survived by her daughter Ann Palmer (Glen), son Richard Amadio (Rochelle), grandchildren Tricia, TJ, Stephanie (Dustin), and Alecia. Great Grandchildren Evan, Vanessa, Chase, and Dusty J.
Relatives and Friends are invited to her viewing Friday from 9:30-10:45 am in Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 30 E. Franklin St. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial Calvary Cemetery Media. Contributions in her memory to the above named church are appreciated. Condolences:
https://www.jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 20, 2020