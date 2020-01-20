Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
For more information about
Hannah Amadio
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannah Amadio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah W. Amadio


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hannah W. Amadio Obituary
Hannah W. Amadio, age 97, of Media, died January 18, in Riddle
Memorial Hospital. Wife of the late Blaine S. Amadio. Survived by her daughter Ann Palmer (Glen), son Richard Amadio (Rochelle), grandchildren Tricia, TJ, Stephanie (Dustin), and Alecia. Great Grandchildren Evan, Vanessa, Chase, and Dusty J.
Relatives and Friends are invited to her viewing Friday from 9:30-10:45 am in Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 30 E. Franklin St. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial Calvary Cemetery Media. Contributions in her memory to the above named church are appreciated. Condolences:
https://www.jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hannah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -