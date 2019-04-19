|
Harlan “Axel” Williams, of Media, PA died peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Lima Estates. Born in 1923 in Edwardsville, PA to Edris and Jane Williams (nee Thomas). World War II veteran, 40-year employee of Sun Oil Company. Active in the community as a member of the Masons, Boy Scouts of America, the Gideons, and Upland Baptist Church. Axel is survived by sister Jane Hannigan, Hagerstown, MD; son Harlan A. “Chip” Williams and wife Carol Keeth Williams, of Rotonda West, FL; son David G. Williams and wife Lorraine Meiswinkel Williams of Downingtown, PA; grandchildren Laura Ann, Andrew Harlan, Amanda Rose and Joshua David and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, loving wife Margaret Evelyn Williams (nee Davis) and siblings William Williams, and Mary Ann Davis. Visitation/Memorial Service: Thursday, April 25th, 2019. 10am – 11:45am at Lima Estates, 411 N. Middletown Road, Media, PA. Donations in lieu of flowers: Gideons International, CityTeam, or the Upland Baptist Church Food Bank.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 20, 2019