Harold Edward DeNenno, age 88, of Frederick, MD died October 28, 2019. Born in 1931 to the late John and Catherine Redmond DeNenno in Glen Mills, PA, Harold has been a longtime resident of Concord Twp. A Farmer by trade, he owned & operated Woodside Farm in Concord Twp., PA. Harold was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He enjoyed farming and was known to always lend a helping hand to neighbors, especially with his tractor. He always enjoyed hosting school children at his farm where he was known to end the visit with a hay ride on the local roads. In his early years, he had a passion for vintage cars, also owning a 1940 Ford Convertible. Upon his retirement, he traveled with his wife and close friends, the Dewees’ and the Wiechecki’s visiting all 50 states. He was devoted to his wife and family and will be sadly missed by all. In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by two siblings, John DeNenno Jr. and Robert (late Barbara) DeNenno and a granddaughter, Michelle DeNenno. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia (Ginny) Merion DeNenno; two children, Leanne DeNenno and Preston Edward DeNenno and wife Lisa; a sister, Dolores (John Twadell); three grandchildren, Kristin, Chelsea and Jonathan and two great grandchildren, Justin and Ashlyn. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening, November 3, 7-9PM and again on Monday, November 4, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Service Monday, 11:00AM. Interment will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold’s memory may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 576 Concord Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 31, 2019