1931-2019 Harold G. “Gene” Caton, 87, of Middletown Twp., died June 24, 2019 at his home. Born in Frackville, PA, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Josephine Dunn Caton, and resided in Brookhaven before moving to his late residence 40 years ago. Gene was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1949 and was a longtime employee and Foreman of Sun Company. He was a member of the Sapphire Club and played softball, cards and golf. Gene enjoyed the casinos, traveling, cruises and the Phillies, but most important, he was a loving husband, devoted father and cherished grand, great grand and great great grandfather. Gene was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Anne H. Pratt Caton, who died Jan. 11, 2012; and his siblings, Merle Taylor, Charles W. Caton, Claire R. Caton, Ruth L. Turner, Helen Stark, Vaughn Caton and Billie McCormick. He is survived by his children, John E. Caton, Sr. (Margaret), Anne Marie Kadushin, Jeanne Marie Casparino (Bill), Colette Marie Duquette (Rick) and Flossie P. Caton; his sister, Elva McCoy; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and extended family. Visitation: 7-9 PM Fri., June 28, 2019 and 9-10 AM Saturday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: 10 AM Sat., June 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd, Ste 100, Radnor, PA 19087. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019
