Harold I. Schettler Jr.
Harold I. Schettler, Jr. “Pete” age 80, of Media, PA, formerly of Knox, PA, died on Wednesday August 5, 2020. Pete was a graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts. He was employed with Crawford & Company Risk Management Services for 35 years after six months of active duty with the US Army and 5.5 years in the reserves. Pete was dedicated to many years of service and leadership with the Middletown Township Land Conservancy and the Middletown Planning Commission. Upon retiring from Crawford in 2001, he obtained a Master Gardner certification from Penn State Delco and served the community with various gardening contributions. Additionally, Pete was a leader of organized nature trail walks in Delaware County and served as Judge of Elections for his voting district. He was a faithful member of the Church of St. Mary Magdalen and, previously, of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and St. Francis DeSales Church in Lenni. He enjoyed playing golf, attending Phillies games, and being outdoors. Pete was an avid reader and an expert at solving crossword puzzles. He loved spending time with friends and family and was always quick to crack a joke or share a positive quote. Husband of the late Geraldine Mary Schettler; son of the late Harold I. Sr. and Bertha Schettler Survivors: Daughters: Heidi Schettler Starkey (Bill), Kathryn E. Schettler Sister: Susan Schettler Moore Nephews: Eliot and Bill Moore Niece: Laura (Moore) Harris Visitation: Tuesday, August 11th from 10:15-11:15AM at the Church of St. Mary Magdalen, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, August 11th at 11:30AM at the Church. Interment: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Middletown Township Land Conservancy (MTLC) at P.O. Box 4103, Elwyn, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:15 - 11:15 AM
Church of St. Mary Magdalen
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Church of St. Mary Magdalen
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
