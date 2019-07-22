Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kevin's Catholic Church
200 W Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kevin's Catholic Church
200 W Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold J. "Harry" White


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold J. "Harry" White Obituary
Harold 'Harry' J. White of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2019.
He was born on August 27, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a graduate of the class of 1950 from West Catholic High School.
On October 8, 1960, he married Dorothy (nee Daley). They raised four sons, Joseph (Janet), Daniel (Theresa), John (Nancy), and David (Bethanne). His seven grandchildren (David, Patrick, MaryKate, Laura, Kristen, Julie, Jameson) filled his life with smiles and joy.
Harry served honorably in the United States Army as a Corporal in the Korean War. He took pride in his 43 year career as a Railroad Signalman for Pennsylvania RR, Penn Central, Conrail, and Amtrak. Harry was a devoted family man, avid Philadelphia Sports fan, and faithful member of St. Kevin's Catholic Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, St. Kevin's Catholic Church, 200 W Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 11 AM in the Church. Burial SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Medical Mission Board, 100 Wall Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10005, cmmb.org
Published in Daily Times on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now