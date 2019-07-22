|
|
Harold 'Harry' J. White of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2019.
He was born on August 27, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a graduate of the class of 1950 from West Catholic High School.
On October 8, 1960, he married Dorothy (nee Daley). They raised four sons, Joseph (Janet), Daniel (Theresa), John (Nancy), and David (Bethanne). His seven grandchildren (David, Patrick, MaryKate, Laura, Kristen, Julie, Jameson) filled his life with smiles and joy.
Harry served honorably in the United States Army as a Corporal in the Korean War. He took pride in his 43 year career as a Railroad Signalman for Pennsylvania RR, Penn Central, Conrail, and Amtrak. Harry was a devoted family man, avid Philadelphia Sports fan, and faithful member of St. Kevin's Catholic Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9:30 AM, St. Kevin's Catholic Church, 200 W Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 11 AM in the Church. Burial SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Medical Mission Board, 100 Wall Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10005, cmmb.org
Published in Daily Times on July 22, 2019