|
|
Harold Scott Crane, 55, of Secane, Pa, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, following a courageous battle with MS. Scott was the loving partner of Maria McLaughlin; son of the late John Crane and Lucille Crane-Hill, and dear brother of the late Johnmark Crane, Carol Hefterich, and Beverly Tait. He is survived by his brother, David Crane (Linda), of Townsend, DE, and his sister, Kathleen Crane, of Burlington, KY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on April 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main Street, Darby, Pa. 19023, followed by a brief service. Interment will be private. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019