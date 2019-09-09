|
Harriet Luchetta, (nee Trefz) formerly of Clifton Heights, Pa, passed away peacefully with the comforting presence of family & friends on September 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph Luchetta of 42 years. Harriet is survived by her five children, Joseph (Nancy) Luchetta, Carol Lancaster, Janice (Daniel) O’Hara, Stephen (Patricia) Luchetta, and Barbara (Martin) Penetar. She was affectionately called nanny by 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren as well as one great great granddaughter born just prior to her passing. Relative and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, September 14th 9:30am Holy Cross Church 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA and to her Funeral Mass 11am in the Church. Interment Glenwood Memorial Cemetery, 2321 West Chester Pike, Broomall, Pa. Donations in Harriets memory can be made to ( National Alzheimer’s Association).
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019