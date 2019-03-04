|
|
Harriet M. Mazzenga (nee Mazza), age 83, of Broomall, formerly of Springfield, on February 11th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel A. “Buddy” Mazzenga. Loving mother of Daniel C. “Buddy” (Andrea), Mark A. (Lori), Karen Salvaggio, and Thomas J. Mazzenga (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and dearest great-grandmother of three. Devoted sister of Ralph Mazza (Janice), and the late: Carl Mazza and Al Mazza (Joan). Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, March 7th, from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM at St. Dorothy’s Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Inurnment, St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019