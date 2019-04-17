Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Harry A. Sension, passed away on March 8, 2019, at the age of 76, and was from Norwood, PA for many years. He retired from Boeing in 2001 after many years as a dedicated employee. Harry also was an avid fisherman, loved the beach and always enjoyed traveling. Devoted husband of the late Linda M. Polidoro Sension; beloved father of Tom Jones Sr. (Tanith); dear brother of Margaret V. Duke; dear grandfather of 8 grandcildren and 1 deceased grandson Tom Jones Jr.; dear uncle of Sharon Keeth, Michael Marshall and the late Dundee Duke, David Duke and Harley Keeth; dear brother-in-law of Tina Peters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Visitation Saturday April 27, 2019, 10am – 11am, at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074, followed by his Memorial Service at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019
