Harry B. Carey Jr. Obituary
Harry B. Carey, Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 21, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to Harry B. Sr. and Catherine. He was a long time resident of Linwood, PA before moving to Oak Orchard, DE. He was the loving husband of the Late Geraldine (nee Hennessey) who passed away in 2002. Father of the late Dennis E. and Charles J. He is survived by his daughter Jeri Morrison (Kurt) and daughter in law Lisa Carey-Kerr. Grandchildren Julie Wilhelm, Chelsea Callanan, Shannon Nantermet, Bethany Morrison, Michael Carey, Matthew Carey, Patrick Kerr and 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and his loving companion Judy Carr. Services will be held at Veterans Cemetry Bear DE on Oct 18, 2019 @ 1:00pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
