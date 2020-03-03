Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Edward Dorsey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Edward Dorsey Jr. Obituary
Harry Edward Dorsey, Jr., age 70, was born on March 7, 1949 in Chester, PA. He went home to be with the Lord on Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by his loving family. His Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am on Tue., March 10, 2020, at the Salvation Army, 151 W. 15th St., Chester, PA 19013, with a viewing from 9:00 –10:45 am. His burial will be in Chester Rural Cemetery, 441 W. 21st St., Chester, PA 19013. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army (Chester) and s. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -