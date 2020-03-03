|
Harry Edward Dorsey, Jr., age 70, was born on March 7, 1949 in Chester, PA. He went home to be with the Lord on Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by his loving family. His Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am on Tue., March 10, 2020, at the Salvation Army, 151 W. 15th St., Chester, PA 19013, with a viewing from 9:00 –10:45 am. His burial will be in Chester Rural Cemetery, 441 W. 21st St., Chester, PA 19013. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army (Chester) and s. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020