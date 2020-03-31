|
Harry F. Hight, Jr., 88 former longtime resident of Colwyn, passed peacefully March 27, 2020 at St. Martha’s in Downingtown. Born and raised in Phila., he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (nee Roeder) Hight. Harry was a graduate of North Catholic High School, Class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Army, as an Army Combat Engineer, during the Korean War. Following his service, Mr. Hight, was employed as a Clinical Chemist for over 25 years at Smith Kline and French, retiring in 1989. After retiring, he reenlisted in the Army Reserves, stationed at the PA Veterans Hospital, Phila. and from which he retired in 1990. Mr. Hight was a longtime devoted member of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, and he was also a member of Friends of the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia. Harry was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (nee Senko) Hight who died in 1995. He is survived by his four sons, George, Paul, Stephen, Christopher and 2 grandchildren. The family is planning a Funeral Mass at a later date at Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Please visit www.marvilfuneralhome.com for updates, and to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences for the family. Contributions in Harry’s Memory to BVM Church, 1101 Main St., Darby, PA 19023 would be preferred by the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020