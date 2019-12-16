|
|
Harry F. Smith, Jr., age 74 of Boothwyn, PA, passed away suddenly on December 12, 2019 at home. Born to Harry F. Smith, Sr. and Marguerite Haftel Smith in Philadelphia, PA, he has resided the past year in Boothwyn, PA, previously residing in Elmer, NJ. Harry served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a truck driver for many years transporting milk and produce in South Jersey. After retiring, he was employed by Dan Dettullio with IFITTNESSEQUIP in Bridgeton, NJ. Harry is survived by his wife of 7 years, Elaine Clark Singleton; a brother, Charles “Robert” Smith; close friend, Dan Dettullio; step son-in-law, Al Foote, and step grandchildren, AJ, Cali and Brandon Foote. Funeral services and interment will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 17, 2019