Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry F. Smith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry F. Smith Jr. Obituary
Harry F. Smith, Jr., age 74 of Boothwyn, PA, passed away suddenly on December 12, 2019 at home. Born to Harry F. Smith, Sr. and Marguerite Haftel Smith in Philadelphia, PA, he has resided the past year in Boothwyn, PA, previously residing in Elmer, NJ. Harry served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a truck driver for many years transporting milk and produce in South Jersey. After retiring, he was employed by Dan Dettullio with IFITTNESSEQUIP in Bridgeton, NJ. Harry is survived by his wife of 7 years, Elaine Clark Singleton; a brother, Charles “Robert” Smith; close friend, Dan Dettullio; step son-in-law, Al Foote, and step grandchildren, AJ, Cali and Brandon Foote. Funeral services and interment will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -