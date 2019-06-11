|
|
Harry J. Irrgang, Sr., 80, of Nottingham, Pa. and a former longtime resident of Prospect Park, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, Harry was the son of the late John and Alice Irrgang. He was a resident of Prospect Park for 65 years before moving to Nottingham in 2005. Harry graduated from Interboro High School in 1957. He was employed as a steamfitter with Steamfitters’ Local #420 for many years until his retirement. Harry was a lifetime member of Prospect Park Fire Co. Station 8. He was also a member of the Oxford Union Fire Co. #1 for 14 years. During his 60 years of service he was an active firefighter and was a Captain of the Fire Police. Harry was an avid fisherman and a skilled custom rod builder. He was a lifetime member of the Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen. He was a woodworking craftsman and enjoyed making furniture for himself and his family. He also enjoyed baking in his spare time. Harry was the husband of the late Laurel D. Irrgang. He is survived by his wife, Constance Street; his sons, Harry J. Irrgang, Jr. (MaryLou), and Ronald Irrgang; his daughters, Patricia Davaro (Tony) and Deborah Irrgang; his eight grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Friday, June 14th, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until 11 A.M. Entombment will be directly following at Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Broomall. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Harry’s memory to Prospect Park Fire Company, 1001 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park, Pa. 19076 http://station08.com or Union Fire Company #1, 315 Market Street, Oxford, Pa. 19363 http://oxfordfire.com Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019