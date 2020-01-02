Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Harry J. Patterson III Obituary
Harry J. Patterson, III - age 88, of Cape May, NJ previously from Upper Darby, PA died December 28, 2019.
Survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Barbara (née Dorsey). Devoted father of Maureen (George) Beebe, Colleen (the late John) Campbell, Barbara (the late James) Foster, Patricia (the late Shawn) Buchanan, Kathleen (John) Walsh, Harry J. Patterson IV, John Patterson, Martin (Deborah) Patterson and his pride and joy 20 grandchildren (his littlest angel Theresa) and 20 great-grandchildren. Survived by brother Jack (Joyce) Patterson, predeceased by brother Jim (the late Carol) Patterson.
A celebration of Harry's life will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May, with a visitation from 10am until 10:50am and Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May NJ.
Arrg. by Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019
