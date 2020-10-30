1/1
Harry J. Reid
1937 - 2020
Harry J. Reid, of Media, PA, passed away on October 28, 2020, at age 83. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Harry Reid & Margaret (O’Neill) Bray. In 2007, Harry was preceded in death by his devoted wife of forty-seven years, Joanne (Roth) Reid. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Reid, and his four adult children and their spouses, Joseph Reid (Ian), Sheryl Barnhill (Brent), Michael Reid (Denise) and Diane Campanile (Ed). Harry also has nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Harry was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years of membership at both Paxon Hollow and Penn Oaks Country Clubs. A life-long Philadelphia sports fan, he was thrilled to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2018, the Flyers win the Stanley Cup in both 1974 and 1975, and the Phillies win the World Series in 1980 and 2008. Harry was a very proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Following his military service, Harry worked for Boeing Helicopters in Ridley Park, PA until his retirement. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N Providence Rd, Media, PA. Family and Friends are welcome to visit with the immediate family from 9:30 – 10:30 AM. Mass will begin at 10:30 AM. A private interment is planned at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Instead of flowers, contributions in Harry’s name are asked to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 PM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 PM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
NOV
5
Interment
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
