Harry K. Schreffler III
1936 - 2020
(1936-2020) Harry K. Schreffler, III, 84, of Folsom died May 25, 2020. Born in Mt. Carmel, PA, he was the son of the late Harry K., Jr. and Beatrice Burkhour Schreffler. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joy Brazinski, Richard Schreffler and Louise Schreffler. Harry was the loving husband of Emile D. Schreffler, his wife of 59 years; devoted father of Harry K. Schreffler, IV and Kimberly Schreffler (Karen); and grandfather of Miranda Schreffler. Service and Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to Woods Services, woods.org. whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
