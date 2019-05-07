|
|
Harry “Pidge” McKee formerly of Sharon Hill and Norwood PA passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Harry is survived by Elsie his loving wife of 61 years. They were rarely apart and always brought laughter and joy to wherever they went. In addition, Harry leaves behind the family he so caringly raised which includes his 4 children: Joseph (Linda), Robert, Margaret (Donald) Brennan, and Timothy (Patricia); 10 grandchildren: Margaret (J.D.), Scott, Donald, Katie (Charles), Kara, Robert Jr., Bryan, Molly, Shannon, Colin and 4 great grandchildren: Harry, Jack, Kayleigh, and Mairead. Harry retired from PECO after a long career and focused his attention on his community and family. Many have referred to him as a “Pillar” in the Sharon Hill community for his work at Holy Spirit Church, Holy Spirit CYO, Holy Spirit Home & School Association, the Sharon Hill Athletic Association, Holy Spirit CCD, Marriage Encounter and Pre-Cana. Harry was a man of great character and deep faith. He will be remembered for his love of traveling, cooking, and gardening. He will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 8:30-10:00am at the Church of Saint George, 11 E. Lamont Ave., Glenolden Pa. 19036, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Burial: Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, Pa. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to: Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, 741 Polo Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019