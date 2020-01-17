|
|
Dr. Harry Russell Bruhn, DDS, passed away on Tuesday, January 6, 2020 at Kendal at Longwood in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. He was 100 years old. The son of Harry D. Bruhn and Katheryn Enders Bruhn, he was born on October 21, 1919 in Flushing, New York and was raised in West Orange, New Jersey. He graduated from West Orange High School in 1938, Lafayette College in 1942 and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School in 1945. Dr. Bruhn served his country as an officer in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps. He taught anatomy and physiology at the University of Pennsylvania Dental School in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Dr. Bruhn moved to Drexel Hill in the late 1940’s and established a dedicated and successful dental practice. He retired at the age of 81. An avid and skilled photographer, he also enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, ice skating, ballroom dancing and music. He played cello with the Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra in the 1960’s. He is predeceased by his wife, Phyllis J. Bruhn and his life companion, Frances Miller. He is survived by his daughter and very best friend, Bonnie Bruhn McKenna and his son-in-law, Frederick J. McKenna of Cheyney, PA. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348 OR La Mancha Animal Rescue, 855 Doe Run Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020