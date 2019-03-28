|
1931-2019 Harry S. Young, 88, of Holmes, died March 26, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mildred W. Young; father of Harry S. Young, Jr. (Deborah), Annie Park and Linda Davis; brother of Katherine Thum; grandfather of Justin, Melissa, Harry, Linda, Jason, Annmarie, Thomas, Kellie, Bryant and Jeanine; also 14 great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Monday, April 1, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 9:00 AM. Burial: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Memorial gifts to Hospice House at Ridley Park Memorial Fund, c/o Asana Hospice, One Acres Drive, Ridley Park, PA 19078 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2019