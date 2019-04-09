|
Harvey M. “Geep” Bullock, Jr., age 83, a longtime resident of Linwood, PA passed away on April 9, 2019. Harvey was raised and educated in Chester where he graduated from Chester High School in 1953. Mr. Bullock retired from B.P. Oil refinery as a machinist after 25 years of service; he was a member of O.C.A.W. Local Union in Linwood. After his retirement, Harvey worked as a Crossing Guard for Lower Chichester Twp. Geep enjoyed woodworking and he was an avid sports fan. He was the son of the late Harvey M. Sr. and Lena Mae (Knowles) Bullock and brother of the late Dolores Reid. Survivors: His wife: Patricia J. (Martin) Bullock; 2 sons: Paul Bullock (Patricia) and Christopher Bullock (Debbie); 1 daughter: Donna Schenkel (the late Douglas); 5 grandchildren: Lauren, Ashley (Ron), Jessica, Caitlyn, and Emily (Tim); and 2 great granddaughters: Lilly and Alexis. Visitation: Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Saturday at 11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 5 Christy Drive, Suite 103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019