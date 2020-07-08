Hattie Vernal Dunn Blackwell of Twin Oaks Farms, PA, transitioned into paradise on June 11th, 2020 after battling dementia. Hattie was born on May 7th, 1940 to Marcellus and Vernal Dunn in Tarboro, NC. She graduated from Vineland High School and attended cosmetology school in Media, PA. She retired from Jay Michael Salon in Philadelphia, PA. Hattie wed the late Eugene Blackwell on December 24, 1966. They had one daughter, Genevieve Blackwell Hite of Chester, VA and share 2 bonus children, Glen Patricia Blackwell of Bronx, NY and Daymon Jabbar Brown of New Castle, DE. Hattie was a member of Zion and Temple Baptist Churches of Chester, PA. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and brothers, Lewille, Wilbert, George, and Charles, and survived by her sisters, Rosa and Vera, brothers, Milton, Leroy, and Sammy, children, grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store