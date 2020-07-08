1/1
Hattie Vernal (Dunn) Blackwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hattie Vernal Dunn Blackwell of Twin Oaks Farms, PA, transitioned into paradise on June 11th, 2020 after battling dementia. Hattie was born on May 7th, 1940 to Marcellus and Vernal Dunn in Tarboro, NC. She graduated from Vineland High School and attended cosmetology school in Media, PA. She retired from Jay Michael Salon in Philadelphia, PA. Hattie wed the late Eugene Blackwell on December 24, 1966. They had one daughter, Genevieve Blackwell Hite of Chester, VA and share 2 bonus children, Glen Patricia Blackwell of Bronx, NY and Daymon Jabbar Brown of New Castle, DE. Hattie was a member of Zion and Temple Baptist Churches of Chester, PA. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and brothers, Lewille, Wilbert, George, and Charles, and survived by her sisters, Rosa and Vera, brothers, Milton, Leroy, and Sammy, children, grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved