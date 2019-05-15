|
|
Hearn “Beetle” Bailey, age 78, of Trainer, PA, passed away on May 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Hearn was raised in Chester, PA, and was a graduate of Chester High School. Hearn was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he worked as a mechanic. After 40 years of service, Hearn retired from the Sun Oil Refinery, in Marcus Hook, PA. Hearn enjoyed playing shuffleboard, golfing, and bowling. He was a member of American Legion Post #0951. He was the son of the late Hearn and Harriet (nee Campbell) Bailey, husband of the late Judy R. (nee Brooks) Bailey and brother of the late Judy Cappiali, the late Bonnie O’Flynn, and the late Patty (her late husband John) Louise. Survivors: His loving children: Donna M. Bailey, Cheryl A. (Vincent J.) Marsero, and Barbara A. (Brian T.) Dawson; grandchildren: Michael, Melinda, Kyle, Connor, Vincent, and Amanda; great grandchild: Macklin; daughter: Robin; sister: Kathy Bailey; brothers: Harry and Jane Brooks, Chuckie Brooks (his late wife Marion), and Tom and Nancy Brooks; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday 6:30 pm-9:30 pm and Saturday 1:30 pm-2:30 pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Saturday at 3:00pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial Donations may be made to Crozer-Chester Hospice at Taylor Hospital via the Church of St. Kevin at 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019