Helen Ann Bowhall, 89, passed away on April 24, 2019. She was a long time resident of Prospect Park and an active member of the Prospect United Methodist Church in Prospect Park. She was a proud graduate of the Jefferson College of Nursing and worked as a nurse at Taylor Hospital. She enjoyed spending time at the Jersey shore with her family, socializing with friends, shopping for deals, and watching her Eagles fly. Helen’s kindness and compassion for others will be missed by everyone she touched. She is survived by her son, Edward Grant Bowhall III and grandchildren, Sarah (John), RJ, Crystal, Andrew and Hailey. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Grant Bowhall II; sister Margaret, and daughter Nancy. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30th, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. Funeral service and burial will be private. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019