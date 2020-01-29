|
Helen C. Meekam, 94, formerly of North Wilmington passed away on January 25th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Meekam (1987). She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 10:30am grave side at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 W. Ridge Rd., Linwood, PA. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020