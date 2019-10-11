|
Helen E. Williamson, 99, passed away peacefully October 9, 2019 at her home. She resided in Brookhaven, PA, for 48 years before moving to Milmont Park 25 years ago. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and was a long time active member of Faith Community Church. She was predeceased by her parents Margaret and Spencer Goldsborough; her beloved husband of 60 years Herbert C. “Herb” Williamson, Sr.; and 3 siblings. She is survived by her loving children Herbert C., Jr., Stephen J. Williamson (Wendy), Judith Potter (Frank), Deborah Schuster, and Virginia Welch (David); her siblings Richard Goldsborough and Lola Peterkin; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Funeral service Wednesday 11am at Faith Community Church, 3515 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Tuesday 7-9pm and Wednesday 10-11am both at the church. Burial East Lawn Cemetery, Milmont Park, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Faith Community Church and/or Young Life, 127 E. Chestnut St., West Chester, PA, 19380. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019