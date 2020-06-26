(1944-2020) Helen F. Radewonuk, 75, lifelong resident of Ridley Township, died June 22, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Walter A. and Frances A. Belczyk Radewonuk. Helen was a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 1962. She was employed as a Nurse Assistant for the former Tri-County Hospital. Helen was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and sang in the choir. She was devoted to her faith and her family. Helen loved reading, watching old classic movies and Hawaii Five-O. She was predeceased by her siblings, Kenneth M. Radewonuk (Nancy), her twin sister, Catherine Frank and Walter A. Radewonuk, Jr. Helen is survived by her sisters, Stella Radewonuk, Linda Lightcap and Susan Moehrle (Jack); special thanks to Joan Gorman, who provided Helen with treats and phone calls to Fair Acres; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.