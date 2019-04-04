|
|
Helen Roop Kryka Falls, 90, was called home to the lord surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at her home. Helen Margaret Falls was born to Beatrice and Marion Roop on January 2nd, 1929. She attended Media High. She moved to Garden City and was a founding and lifetime member of Creekside Swim Club. She was the personal secretary to Dr. Martim Pomerantz, Director of the Bartol Research Foundation and accompanied him to the South Pole. In retirement she spent her Summers in the Villas, NJ, with all of her grand kids and then in Reddington Shores Florida. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and family. She is survived by her children Calvert, Sue, Tom, Alice, Bill, David, Bill and Eleanor. Her grand children Jessica, David, Meaghan, Billy, Alan, Helen, Kelly, Tommy and Danielle. Her great grand children Brin, Dominick, Helena, Blake, Jersey, Miranda, Stella and Penelope. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Aston on Tuesday, April 9th. There will be a luncheon afterwards.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019