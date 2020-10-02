(02/18/1917~10/01/2020) Helen G. Ramont passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 1, 2020 at Ashton Place Assisted Living Residence in Sarasota, FL. at the age of 103. Helen was born in Chester, Pa on February 18, 1917 to Justyna and Martin Lastowka, who were both born and raised in Poland. She lived most of her life in Chester and Woodlyn, PA, then moved to Atlanta, GA after her heart bypass surgery at age 90 to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, and then to Sarasota, FL. Helen is survived by her son, Robert and daughter-in-law, Marion. She was pre-deceased by her parents; husband, Albert; sister Mary Lastowka Nowak, and brothers Anthony, Joseph and John Lastowka. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family who fondly remember many fun summer days visiting Aunt Helen at her summer cottage at Red Point beach. Two of her memorable summertime passions were tending to her garden to produce tomatoes and vegetables to give to family and friends, and listening to her favorite Philadelphia Phillies baseball games on the radio, not the tv. She is also remembered for her beautiful needlepoint handicraft; she loved making needle point Christmas tree ornaments and giving them as presents every year for decades to family and friends. She found great joy in being with family and friends and was a devout member of her church, actively volunteering in church activities and especially enjoying traveling on vacation trips with the church seniors groups. One of her favorite savings was: “If you are nice to people, they will be nice to you.”; so in her memory share a smile, share a hug, and tell someone how much you care. A service and burial are being planned for a later date in Chester, Pa.



