Helen J. McGrath (nee Shilkitis), 86, of Clifton Heights, PA passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020. Helen was the daughter of the late Minnie Pauline (Schurr) Shearer and Edward Shilkitis of Philadelphia. She graduated from Dobbins VoTechnical High School. Helen was an active member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved the shore, Flyers & Phillies, making jewelry and crocheting and sudoku. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Edward L. McGrath; loving mother of Diana (John) Van Zelst, Kathleen (Dan) Killion, Michelle McGrath and the late Edward L. McGrath, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Jacqueline, Matthew, Patrick, John, Morgan and Sean. Sister of Carol, Pauline, John, the late Nancy and Norma. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and dear sister-in-law Joan McGrath. The family will be having a memorial celebration of Helen’s life at a later date, for her dear family and friends. Contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 100 W. 10th St., #1103, Wilmington PA 19801. www.jdrf.org
