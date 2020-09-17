1/1
Helen J. (Shilkitis) McGrath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen J. McGrath (nee Shilkitis), 86, of Clifton Heights, PA passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020. Helen was the daughter of the late Minnie Pauline (Schurr) Shearer and Edward Shilkitis of Philadelphia. She graduated from Dobbins VoTechnical High School. Helen was an active member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved the shore, Flyers & Phillies, making jewelry and crocheting and sudoku. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Edward L. McGrath; loving mother of Diana (John) Van Zelst, Kathleen (Dan) Killion, Michelle McGrath and the late Edward L. McGrath, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Jacqueline, Matthew, Patrick, John, Morgan and Sean. Sister of Carol, Pauline, John, the late Nancy and Norma. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and dear sister-in-law Joan McGrath. The family will be having a memorial celebration of Helen’s life at a later date, for her dear family and friends. Contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 100 W. 10th St., #1103, Wilmington PA 19801. www.jdrf.org www.olearyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved