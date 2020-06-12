Helen Jeanne Clendening
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Jeanne Clendening, 61, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was a long time Levittown, PA resident who loved her local Bucks County neighborhoods and their beautiful parks and lakes. Watching the “critters” especially at Silver Lake was her favorite pastime in recent days. Helen was born July 3, 1958 in Chester, PA to the late John S. and Anna (Miller) Clendening. She grew up in Norwood, PA as the youngest of five children. She was a graduate of Interboro High School. Most of Helen’s life was spent working in her much-loved aviation industry, most recently for Agusta Westland Leonardo. Throughout her career, she was proud to play a part in the process of building different aircraft including helicopters for the Coast Guard. And in fact, it was through the industry that she met the love of her life Gregory Jones, with whom she spent 30 loving years. She was an avid animal lover, especially of her beloved kitty Smokey. Her proudest achievement in life was helping to restore bald eagles to the East Coast through volunteering with the Tuckahoe New Jersey eagle restoration project. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road, Bristol, PA 19007 or silverlakenaturecenter.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved