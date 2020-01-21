|
1933-2020 Helen K. Trader, 86 of Ridley Park, passed away January 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was a graduate of Haverford High School and Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse, nursery school teacher's aide and finally when her husband needed additional help at his business switched careers again to help him and then her son as business grew. Helen was a long-time member of Ridley Park Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, Deacon and Sunday School teacher. She loved family gatherings and reunions. Helen was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Robert C. Trader. She is survived by her son, Robert C. Trader, Jr. (Marcia, children and grandchildren); her brothers, Arnold Kring and Maurice Kring (Dru); and was also a beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral Service: 10 AM Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the above church or Nursery School.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020