Helen L. “Dolly” Heckman, of Woodlyn, Pa passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Roy F. Heckman and daughter of the late Peter & Helen R. (nee Ennis) Roos, and stepdaughter to the late Ernest Babe. Dolly was the mother of Duane Heckman (Beth), and the late Darryl & Dale Heckman. She was the adoring grandmother of Chris Heckman (Jill), Darren Heckman and Dana Sinno, as well as great grandmother to Delaney and Cooper Heckman and Mia, Noelle and Luca Sinno A celebration of Dolly’s life will be held on Sunday March 1, in the Rutledge Community Hall, 212 Unity Terrace, Rutledge, Pa 19070. Visitation is from 1-3pm with a short ceremony and sharing memories at 2pm Dolly loved cats-big and small. If you wish to make a memorial donation, we suggest CatNIP (no kill rescue) P. O. Box 284, Springfield, Pa 19064 or Cape May County Zoo Society, P. O. Box 864, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Online condolences and more information: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020