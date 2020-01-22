|
|
Helen L. Lutz (nee McCunney), age 94, former resident of Secane, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in Philadelphia and as a child enjoyed singing and tap dancing on radio shows in the 30s. She served as senior class President for the January 1943 graduating class of Kensington High School for Girls. Helen entered the workforce after graduation as a time checker for the Collins and Aikman Fabric Mill. Upon her marriage to Edward in 1951, Helen became a homemaker and mother of five. She was a Girl Scout Cookie Mom, a Boy Scout Den Mother, an active member of the Primos-Secane Civic Association, and a Bingo Volunteer at St. Eugene. Helen re-entered the workforce as an administrative assistant at the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and later as a secretary for a local appraiser during which time she earned her Real Estate license. She was an avid reader, baker and seamstress. She thoroughly enjoyed her contribution as a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver and cook along with her husband, Ed. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Ann (Jack) Mills, Ed (Maryann) Jr., Regina (Robert) Waters, Kurt (Paulette), Bill (Janet) Lutz; 14 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday, January 28, at 9:30 AM, Church of St. Eugene, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, PA and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Int: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Church of St. Eugene.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020