Helen M. Cabrelli (nee Mullen), age 95, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill and Broomall, PA, passed away on October 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Delia (nee Mitchell) Mullen. Helen was genuinely interested in people and listened carefully to what people had to say. She made everyone feel special and exemplified the words of Maya Angelu who said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Helen was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Cabrelli; the loving mother of Regina Bruno (Peter), Peter J. Cabrelli, Jr., Andrea Burns (Francis) and Joanne Cabrelli (Margaret Moran). She was the adored grandmother of Stephanie Bruno Dowling (Michael), Christopher Bruno, D.O., (Melissa) and Kyle Burns as well as the cherished great-grandmother of Christopher Bruno, Alexis Bruno, Gabrielle Dowling, Katelyn Dowling and Joseph Dowling. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her siblings, Catherine Andersen, John Mullen, Theresa Mullen, Mary Reilly, Francis Mullen and Anne Gill. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, October 21, 2019, 9:00 – 10:50 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Special Olympics, www.specialolympics.org would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 17, 2019