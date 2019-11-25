|
Helen M. Guidetti Furniss, 96, formerly of Folsom, died November 21, 2019 at Little Flower Manor. Born in and lifelong resident of Folsom, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Julia DiLudivico Guidetti.
Helen was a graduate of St. Rose of Lima Grade School and Prospect Park High School, class of 1942. She passed her Civil Service Exam and worked as a secretary with the government during WWII. Helen was last employed by Pathmark for 20 years before retiring in 1987. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace RC Church for 66 years and was in the Sodality. She was also a member of the Ridley Seniors and Holmes Leisure Club. Helen loved to travel, was an expert seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and cooking.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Gilbert E. Furniss, Sr., who died October 31, 2018; and her siblings, Sister Mary Gilbert (Elizabeth Guidetti), Mary "Pam" Yodsnukis, Jeanette Stellaccio, Rose Foley, Virginia Goldberg and Louis Guidetti.
Helen is survived by her children, Gilbert E. Furniss, Jr. (Nancy), Joseph M. Furniss, Sr. (Lois) and Marianne Furniss Watts (Brian); also, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may call from 10:00-11:00 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Little Flower Manor, 1201 Springfield Rd., Darby, PA 19023, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 AM.
Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made in Helen's memory to Mother of Mercy House, 709 E. Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134 or motherofmercyhouse.org.
Published in Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019