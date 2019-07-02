Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
401 Brookline Blvd
Havertown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
401 Brookline Blvd
Havertown, PA
View Map
Helen M. Keating


1929 - 2019
Helen M. Keating, age 90, of Helotes, TX, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the loving daughter of Thomas and Margaret (nee Dixon) Keating. Helen was a graduate of Hallahan Girls High School. She was employed for 40 years with General Electric as a Secretary. Helen enjoyed traveling to the Jersey Shore with her girlfriends, taking in a show to see comedian/musician, Cozy Morley, visiting Las Vegas playing the penny slots, and traveling extensively in her younger years. She loved to partake in a “Grasshopper” drink on special occasions. Helen was the dear sister of the late Mary Lou Keating and caring aunt to her niece, Stephanie S. Quinn. She is also survived by multiple cousins and her Grand Niece Taryn Keating Quinn, Grand Nephews, Hunter Robert Quinn and Devin Morris Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 9:30 – 10:20 AM at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA 19083, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Convent of Divine Love (The Pink Sisters), 2212 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: Rothermel-Videon/Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 19083, 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on July 5, 2019
