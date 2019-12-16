Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Blessed Virgin Mary Church
1101 Main St.
Darby, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Blessed Virgin Mary Church
1101 Main St.
Darby, PA
Helen M. (D'Alonzo) Keichline

Helen M. (D'Alonzo) Keichline Obituary
Helen M. Keichline (nee D'Alonzo) age 89, of Yeadon and formerly of Darby, PA passed on December 12, 2019
Predeceased by her beloved husband Curtis J. Sr., her son Curtis J. Jr., and daughter in law Jean.
Survived by her cherished children Flori Murphy (Michael), Lorraine Walsh (Jim) and John (Corinne); loving sister of Louis D'Alonzo (Mary), and Tess Gorman (the late Frank); adoring grandmother of 8 grandchildren, Keith, Lauren, Scott, Curt (Nicole), Gregory, Douglas, Jason and Mackenzie; and 3 great-grandchildren, Curtis, Colette and Crew; many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wednesday, December 18th 9AM-10:15 AM with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30AM (ALL IN CHURCH) at Blessed Virgin Mary Church 1101 Main Street Darby, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her name to be made to Philabundance 3616 So. Gallaway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148.
Arr: Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 16, 2019
