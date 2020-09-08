Helen M. Fogarty Malesky, 100, a longtime resident of Prospect Park, died peacefully Sept. 5 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Born in Mahanoy City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Fogarty. Shortly after graduating from the Ashland State General Hospital School of Nursing in 1943, Mrs. Malesky moved to Delaware County to take a nursing position at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital. She lived in Darby Borough and Glenolden before moving to Prospect Park in 1954. In 1961, Mrs. Malesky began working at the former Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester. A charge nurse in pediatrics, she was widely respected by her colleagues. She retired in 1980 after serving as supervisor of pediatrics. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Gabriel’s Parish in Norwood. She and her late husband of 58 years, Raymond J. Malesky, enjoyed spending time with members of the church’s Senior Social Club. Mrs. Malesky was devoted to her family and her church. In addition to her late husband, she was predeceased by her brother, James Fogarty and sister, Mary Farber. Survivors: Son, Raymond (Diane) Malesky; daughters, Kathleen (William) Friel and Eileen (Christopher) Seghers; grandchildren Eileen (Matthew) Posner, Timothy Friel, Richard (Megan) Malesky, Rachel Malesky Harper, Lauren (Glen Gabriel) Erbicella, Michael (Christina) Erbicella; great-grandchildren, Kathleen and Declan Posner, Ava and Lucas Malesky and Anthony Erbicella. Visitation: 9:15-10:15 a.m. Sept. 11, Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston. Mass: 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Joseph. Burial: Private, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Marple. Contributions: METAvivor, 1783 Forest Dr., #184 Annapolis, MD 21401. In honor of Eileen M. Posner. Arrangements: D’Anjolell Stigale Memorial Home, Aston. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com