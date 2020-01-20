|
|
1926-2020 Helen M. White, 93, of Riddle Village died January 19, 2020 at Monticello House at Riddle Village. Born in Ridley Park, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Helen Donohue White and resided in Ridley Park and Chester before moving to her late residence in 2005. Helen was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, class of 1944 and Immaculata College, class of 1948. She graduated from Eckels College of Mortuary Science to join the family business, where she worked as a Funeral Director from 1959-1974 in the Chester Funeral Home and the Ridley Park Funeral Home until her retirement in January 1989. Helen previously worked as a Dietician for Philadelphia Osteopathic Hospital for a year and a half and Chester Hospital for nine years. She was a former member of St. Michael R.C. Church in Chester, the Church of St. Madeline in Ridley Park and St. John Chrysostum R.C. Church in Wallingford. Helen was a member of the Immaculata College Alumnae, Delaware County Chapter, the Cultural Arts Group of Neumann University and Sacred Heart Hospital Auxiliary. She served on the Board of Directors of Lawn Croft Cemetery and served as Secretary of the Board. Most important to her were her devoted family and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Anna Jean Luttrell (J. Irving), who died in 2005, with whom she partnered the White-Luttrell Funeral Homes, ltd. Helen is survived by her nephews, Michael J. Luttrell, George J. Luttrell (Anne) and Joseph I. Luttrell (Karen); niece, Helen Marie Luttrell Draviczky (Michael); great niece, Margaret L. Luttrell Outsios; great nephews, Stephen E. Luttrell and Matthew K. Luttrell; great great niece, Christina; and great great nephews, Alex and Emory. Visitation: 9:15-10:15 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Saturday at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Camilla Hall at Immaculata University or America’s Vet Dogs www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020