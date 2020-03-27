|
|
Helen Sigda, age 85, died in the early hours of Friday 27 March. A woman of intelligence, grace, sly wit, and quiet determination, Helen showered us all with love as daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Helen was born 3 March 1935 in Somerville MA, the eldest daughter of Michael and Catherine Cadigan. She left her beloved family home to marry Walter J. Sigda of Chester, PA on 2 August 1958 and to raise their own family in Delaware County, residing in Norwood since 1968. Having worked as telephone operator, waitress, and nanny, Helen’s skills and hard work were manifest while raising her family and managing her home. She was particularly skilled at ensuring you understood her opinion with as few words as possible. Helen delighted in reading - whether by herself or with others, ice cream, the beach, and time spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Helen is survived by Walter, her husband of 61 years, and their eight children: John M. Sigda, PhD and his wife Dr. Rebecca G. Rogers of Austin, TX; Christopher M. Sigda and his wife Cathleen A. Sigda of Norwood, PA; Walter J. Sigda, Jr. and his wife Noreen G. Brogan, Esq. of Alpharetta, GA; Mary Kay Sigda and her husband Greg M. Moreau of Brattleboro, VT; Joseph S. Sigda and his wife Joanna I. Sigda of Ambler, PA; Paula A. Sigda of Brattleboro, VT; Matthew Sigda and his wife Nicole A. Sigda of Media, PA; and Jane M. Sigda, Esq. and her husband James M. Lally of New York City, NY. Helen is survived by 12 grandchildren: Christopher, Krystle, Stephen, Zachariah, Emily, Hannah, Gabriela, Jackson, Natalie, Maxwell, Elizabeth, and James, and her great-grandson, Wyatt. Her sister Patricia Christiansen of Billerica, MA and brother Emmett Cadigan of Medford, MA also survive her, together with many nieces and nephews. A private viewing and service will be held at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home in Norwood, PA. Helen’s family wish to acknowledge with joy and gratitude the wonderful care, dedication, and love provided to her by the staff of Little Flower Manor in Darby PA during her residence there. In lieu of flowers, Helen’s family ask that donations be made to Little Flower Manor, either by check (addressed to Little Flower Manor, 1201 Springfield Rd, Darby, PA 19023) or via the GoFundMe page the family has established to benefit Little Flower: gf.me/u/xtdadr
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2020