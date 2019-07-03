Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Helen Opalczynski


1922 - 2019
Helen Opalczynski Obituary
Helen A. Opalczynski, age 97, passed away peacefully June 29, 2019. Helen was born and raised and educated in Chester, before moving to Brookhaven, where she lived for more than 55 years. She graduated from Chester High School class of 1940. Helen was a hairdresser who worked from home. She was a loving wife, sister, and aunt who will be missed by all. Helen enjoyed going on trips to Atlantic City and the casino with her senior groups and was a longtime member of Out Lady of Charity Church in Brookhaven. Helen was a giving person who always put the needs of others before her own. She was the daughter of the late John and Alexandria (Sinarska) Kociolek, wife of the late Edward Opalczynski, who passed away in 2007 after 61 years of marriage, and sister to the late Anthony, Alexander, Henry, Walter, Joseph, Pauline, Josephine, Laura, Stella, Eleanor, and Jenny. SURVIVORS: Nieces and Caregivers: Paula Micka and Patricia Steinbrecher: Nephews and Caregivers: Raymond Gressick and Lawrence Gressick and also survived by many, many nieces and nephews. Helen’s family would like to thank the staff at Arden Courts for the excellent care that she received. VISITATION: Monday from 10 -11:00 am at Nolan - Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave, Aston, PA. Funeral Service Monday at 11:00 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Entombment: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at .
Published in The Daily Times on July 5, 2019
