Helen R. Andrews (nee Grady), 89 of Riddle Village in Media, PA, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020. Helen was born in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from West Catholic High School in 1948 she worked as a secretary in the department of pathology at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1952 she married Adam F. Andrewskiewicz, who was a student at University of Pennsylvania. Surprisingly, Adam was the brother of Helen’s brother-in-law, Andy, who was married to her sister, Madelyn. In 1955, following her husband’s graduation from dental school, they moved to Cherry Point, N.C. where her husband was stationed as a dental officer attached to the 2nd Marine Air Wing. They moved back to Philadelphia in 1957 so her husband could attend the Graduate School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania. In 1961 they moved to Wallingford, PA, where they lived until 2007. During that time, she raised four sons, after which, in 1981, she reentered the work force as the manager of her husband’s orthodontic practice in Swarthmore, PA. She was the wife of the late Adam Andrews, D.D.S., daughter of the late Thomas and Bessie Grady, mother of the late Kevin Andrews and David Andrews, and sister to the late Madelyn Grady. Survivors: Her sons: Stephen Andrews (Conni) and Terrence Andrews; and her grandchild: Brooke (Lance) Ferguson. Visitation: Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 am, at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 617 S Providence Rd, Wallingford, PA 19086. Funeral Mass: Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:30 am, at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church. Burial: Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Helen’s name to either the Riddle Village Resident Endowment Fund, 1048 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 or The Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020