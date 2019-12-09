|
Helen Rosenbaum (nee Huhn) passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Helen was a resident of Springfield, formerly of S.W. Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Devoted mother of Deborah Ryan, Donna (Robert) Mander, Helen (Michael) Tolassi, Kathleen (Stephen) Terinoni & the late William. Mother in law of Mariann DeMaria. She was predeceased by her three brothers. Also survived by seven grandchildren: Nicole, Bobby, Robert, Michael, Stephen, Danielle, Stephanie & three great grandchildren: Brandon, Avery & Macie. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her funeral on Thursday after 10am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Friends may call at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood Wed 7-9pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019