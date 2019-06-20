Home

Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Family Home
5300 Chester Ave
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Home
5300 Chester Ave
Phila, PA
View Map
Helen “Helca” Sakosky (nee Kosierowski) age 92 on June 13, 2019. Formerly of Plains and Glenolden, PA. Wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Joseph, Barbara, Marie (John) Kelly, John and Michael (Paula). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, June 28th, 9am to 10:15am. Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila. PA 19143. Funeral Mass 10:30am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Holy Family Home at above address would be appreciate. Arr. King Funeral Service
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019
