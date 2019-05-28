Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Schwenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Schwenger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Schwenger Obituary
Helen T. Schwenger, 71, of Chester, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, Memorial Day at Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Home Hospice. Born in Essington, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Theresa (nee Schum) Schwenger. Helen was an employee till her passing for many years at the Dollar Tree in Boothwyn. She enjoyed playing the lottery and shopping. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Shum and William Schwenger and her sisters, Elizabeth Martin, and Phyliss L. Schwenger. She is survived by her sisters, Carol Schwenger of NE Philadelphia, and Barbara McCloskey (Aloysius) of Springfield; her daughter Pamela Rodriquez (Angel Rivera) of Buffalo, NY, and sons, Richard Rodriquez of Buffalo, NY, and Eddie Rodriquez of Puerto Rico. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The Schwenger family would like to extend our gratitude to our niece, Carmen McDonald (Marc) for the TLC she’s given Aunt Helen through her ordeal of illness. Services and Interment are Private at the convenience of the family. Online Obituary and Guestbook: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
Download Now