|
|
Helen T. Schwenger, 71, of Chester, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, Memorial Day at Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Home Hospice. Born in Essington, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Theresa (nee Schum) Schwenger. Helen was an employee till her passing for many years at the Dollar Tree in Boothwyn. She enjoyed playing the lottery and shopping. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Shum and William Schwenger and her sisters, Elizabeth Martin, and Phyliss L. Schwenger. She is survived by her sisters, Carol Schwenger of NE Philadelphia, and Barbara McCloskey (Aloysius) of Springfield; her daughter Pamela Rodriquez (Angel Rivera) of Buffalo, NY, and sons, Richard Rodriquez of Buffalo, NY, and Eddie Rodriquez of Puerto Rico. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The Schwenger family would like to extend our gratitude to our niece, Carmen McDonald (Marc) for the TLC she’s given Aunt Helen through her ordeal of illness. Services and Interment are Private at the convenience of the family. Online Obituary and Guestbook: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019