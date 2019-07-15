|
Helen Scibello passed away at her daughter’s home in Folsom surrounded by her loving family on Monday, the 18th of February. She was born in Morristown, NJ to Franklin and Ruth (DeRemer) Webber. She married Albert Scibello and together had seven children. Helen was a long-time resident of Prospect Park and member of Saint Madeline’s R.C. Church in Ridley Park. Helen retired from the Delaware County Court House after devoting many years of service in the Domestic Relations Department. She devoted her life to her family and had a life-long passion for gardening and caring for her pets. She also loved to feed the squirrels and birds that visited her garden. Helen is survived by her children John (Jan) Scibello, Jim Scibello, Mary (Lou Molino) Scibello, Peg Scibello, Kate (Frank Redding) Doggett, Carol (Carmen) DiMatteo; brother George Webber; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her husband Albert; her son Frankie; her parents Franklin and Ruth Webber and sisters Dorothy O’Brien and Nancy Cahn. Visitation Friday July 19,2019 9-10:30am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service 202 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA, followed by her graveside service 11am in the Media Cemetery 40 Kirk Lane Media, PA In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Helen’s name to the charity of donor’s choice would be preferred. Condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 16, 2019