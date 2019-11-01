Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
(610) 494-6220
Helen Olejniczak
Helen Stella (Shahadi) Olejniczak


1938 - 2019
Helen Stella (Shahadi) Olejniczak Obituary
Helen Stella Olejniczak (nee Shahadi), age 81, of Aston, passed on October 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stella (nee Dabkowski) and George Shahadi, Sr. Wife of the late Robert L. Olejniczak, mother of the late Scott Olejnicak and sister of the late George Shahadi, Jr. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Catholic Girls High School. Helen worked for Scott Paper, Philadelphia for over 35 years. Survived by her loving son, Jeffrey Olejniczak (Lisa), cherished grandchildren; Nicole and Austin Olejniczak, her devoted sister, Patricia Shahadi Evans, her special niece, Kelly Evans Catoia and many wonderful cousins Helen loved gardening, reading, the NY Times cross word puzzles (the hard ones), dancing the polka, and waltzes. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 800 West Lea Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19802. www.kkdmemorialhomepa.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019
